Deadly shooting in Upper West Side apartment may be murder-suicide: reports

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A married couple was found fatally shot inside an Upper West Side apartment in a possible murder-suicide on Monday night, it was reported.

Officers from the 24th Precinct responded to a 911 call about persons shot inside a basement apartment on West 87th Street between Riverside Drive and West End Avenue at 7:10 p.m. on June 22.

Upon walking inside the home, cops found the couple — a 72-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman— unconscious and unresponsive, with gunshot wounds. Responding paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene. Their identities have been withheld at this time.

According to published reports, the couple’s son walked into the apartment earlier on Monday night and found the gruesome scene.

An NYPD source confirmed a report on WABC-TV reported that detectives believe the 72-year-old man shot his first, then turned the gun on himself.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.