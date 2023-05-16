Quantcast
Bronx

Bronx teen shot dead near residence, suspect still at large

Shooting scene
\
File photo/Dean Moses

Bronx detectives are looking for the suspect who shot an 18-year-old man dead on Monday afternoon.

Police said Jerome Burleigh, 18, of Fteley Avenue was gunned down in front of a home on the 1300 block of Commonwealth Avenue near East 172nd Street in Soundview at about 5:33 p.m. on May 15.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Burleigh at the location with a bullet wound to his torso.

EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

