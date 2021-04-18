Adams, Stringer Pick Up Weekend Endorsments

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

By Stephen Witt

Mayor Candidate Eric Adams and Scott Stringer continued to pick up key endorsements over the weekend.

Stringer, the city comptroller, picked the endorsement from the United Auto Workers (UAW) Region 9A on Saturday.

The UAW, which represents 50,000 active and retired members in the region, praised Stringer’s commitment to fighting for social justice and working families and his record of standing up for labor rights and better working conditions in New York.

“New York City’s working families need a champion in City Hall, and Scott Stringer will be that champion. Throughout his career, he has consistently fought to make this city more just, and he has the plans and skills to bring the progressive change we need from the next mayor,” said Beverley Brakeman, Regional Director of UAW Region 9A.

Meanwhile, Adams yesterday received endorsements from the Grand Council of Guardians, Vulcan Society and Latino Peace Officer Association’s NY Chapter.

The Grand Council of Guardians Inc. is an umbrella organization for local Law Enforcement chapters throughout the State to actively promote accelerated entry of African Americans into law enforcement.

The Vulcan Society is an organization consisting of Black Firefighters, EMTs, and Fire Inspectors in the FDNY. The National Latino Peace Officers Association is one of the largest Latino Officer Associations in America, with NLPOA Chapters across the Nation.

“Eric is a friend and supporter of The Guardians. We have worked on many issues over the years. The Guardians, their families, and the community will be supporting Eric Adams for Mayor. We share a professional and cultural history with Eric,” said Grand Council of Guardians Chair Charles Billups.