McGuire Mayoral Bid Gets Queens Boost

By Stephen Witt

U.S. Rep. and Queens County Democratic Party Chair Gregory Meeks yesterday gave a boost to Mayor candidate Ray McGuire with an endorsement that puts voters in Southeast Queens in play for the June 20 primary.

Joining Meeks in endorsing McGuire at Queens Borough Hall was Sen. Leroy Comrie, Assemblywoman Vivian E. Cook and a large number of Democratic District leaders.

Southeast Queens – represented by Meeks, Comrie and Cook – is a Democratic stronghold and has one of the highest-ranking voting populations in the city.

“New York City needs new leadership to meet this critical moment. We have faced several crises and without the right person in city hall, recovery can get far worse before it gets better. There are many formidable candidates in this race, but there is only one candidate with the right combination of lived experience, passion for this city, detailed plans, and a proven track record of leading through a crisis. That candidate is Ray McGuire,” said Meeks in his endorsement.

Comrie said McGuire has the experience to negotiate with people that understands the budget and he is able to relate to people from all walks of life. This includes people on the street and powerbrokers that understand the inner working of government, he said.

“There’s no one that has done it in a better way to Ray Maguire. He has created opportunities for everyone and he runs one of the biggest Wall Street firms,” said Comrie. “Ray McGuire is my preferred candidate. This is not a negative contest. We’re not here to disparage anybody. We’re not here to pick on anybody. We’re just here to show our love for Ray.”

McGuire thanked Meeks, Comrie, Cook and about a dozen Democratic district leaders who showed up to support him.

“This endorsement demonstrates that our campaign is headed in the right direction and we’re going to keep moving forward, bringing every New Yorker along for the most inclusive comeback in our city’s history,” he said.

The endorsement follows a surge of support over the last week. This includes over 60 Muslim imans, Queens native Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons, founding member of Run DMC and hip hop icons Jay-Z, Diddy and Nas.

This story first appeared on our sister site, www.politicsny.com