14-year-old boy arrested for fatal stabbing on Staten Island: NYPD

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of a man at a NYCHA complex on Staten Island that took place Wednesday night, police said.

The boy, whose name has not been released, allegedly stabbed 36-year-old Jamel Carmona to death inside a building at the NYCHA Stapleton Houses complex, located at 75 Hill St., at around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived on the scene, Carmona was lying in a pool of blood. He was transported by EMS to Staten Island University North Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to reports, Carmona got into an argument with the teenager while in a hallway that turned physical. Carmona was stabbed once in the stomach.

The teenager, who was arrested Thursday night, faces an array of charges including murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.