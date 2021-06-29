15-year-old boy dead after being found in bathtub of Manhattan apartment: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was found unconscious and unresponsive in a bathtub in Wise Houses late Monday night, according to the NYPD.

Police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male at approximately 11:07 p.m. ET at 120 West 194th Street within the confines of the 24th precinct. The boy was removed by EMS and was transported to Mount Sinai Beth Isreal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No trauma was observed at the scene and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death as the investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the boy is pending proper family notification.