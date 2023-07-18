68-year-old woman pepper-sprayed in face at Upper West Side subway station: NYPD

Police are looking for this woman who allegedly pepper-sprayed a 68-year-old female in the face at the West 66th Street/Lincoln Center subway station Monday.

A 68-year-old woman was pepper sprayed in the face at the Lincoln Center train station on the Upper West Side on Monday.

The victim was attacked by a woman while she was on the southbound 1 platform at around 3:10 p.m., police said. The 68-year-old was engaged in a conversation with a group of women at the time of the incident that did not involve the alleged perpetrator.

The suspect allegedly told the senior to “mind her business,” and then discharged the pepper spray. The suspect then fled the location on foot.

The victim took a photo of the suspect on her cellphone.

The female being sought is described as being in her 20s, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and with a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the words “sold out” on it, black pants, and white/black/grey sneakers.

The victim declined medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).