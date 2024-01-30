Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Midtown Manhattan

Suspects in Midtown who pepper sprayed and stabbed man still at large

By Posted on
The suspects in the brutal Midtown assault with pepper spray stabbing
The suspects in the brutal Midtown assault.
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Police are looking for the two men who stabbed a man and pepper sprayed him during a brutal assault inside a Midtown Manhattan business on Dec. 23.

According to the 28-year-old victim, he was inside the establishment at 1501 Broadway at around 10 p.m, when he got into a verbal argument with the two suspects. 

Things quickly escalated, and one of the perps pepper sprayed him in the face, before the other suspect brandished a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen. 

Both suspects fled the scene before police arrived, and paramedics rushed the victim to Mount Sinai West in stable condition for treatment of his wounds. 

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.   

About the Author

Aidan Graham

Aidan Graham is a reporter for amNewYork.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC