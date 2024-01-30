Suspects in Midtown who pepper sprayed and stabbed man still at large

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are looking for the two men who stabbed a man and pepper sprayed him during a brutal assault inside a Midtown Manhattan business on Dec. 23.

According to the 28-year-old victim, he was inside the establishment at 1501 Broadway at around 10 p.m, when he got into a verbal argument with the two suspects.

Things quickly escalated, and one of the perps pepper sprayed him in the face, before the other suspect brandished a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen.

Both suspects fled the scene before police arrived, and paramedics rushed the victim to Mount Sinai West in stable condition for treatment of his wounds.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

