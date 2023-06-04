Cops seek creep for attempted kidnapping near Brooklyn food truck

Cops are still looking for the creep they say attempted to kidnap a child from in front of a food truck in Brooklyn Friday night.

According to police, a 36-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter were waiting for food at a food truck parked near Wyckoff Avenue and Troutman Street in Bushwick at around 8:30 p.m. on May 26, when a stranger ran up to them and attempted to physically grab the child.

After a brief struggle, cops say, the mother was able to break the suspect’s grip on her daughter.

The man then fled the scene on foot, heading northbound on Wyckoff Avenue toward Flushing Avenue.

Authorities say the young girl was not injured in the scuffle.

The suspect is described by police as a man with a light complexion, a slim build, a black mustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage hooded sweatshirt, black pants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.