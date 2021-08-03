BREAKING: AG James report finds Cuomo sexually harassed, intimidated women

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and fostered a toxic work environment, violating federal and state law, according to a bombshell and much-anticipated investigation by State Attorney General Letitia James released Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The five-month probe led by outside lawyers Joon Kim and Anne Clark found that Cuomo harassed 11 women who worked for the executive chamber or other New York State employees, including touching them without consent and making inappropriate comments.

“What this investigation revealed was a disturbing pattern of conduct by the governor of the great State of New York and those who basically did not put in place any protocols or procedures to protect these young women who believed in public service,” said James at a press conference releasing the findings. “I believe women, and I believe these 11 women.”

Cuomo and his team also retaliated against at least one of the women who came forward with allegations, according to the investigators.

James’s office chose not to formally charge Cuomo, saying that will be up to the State Assembly — which is conducting a separate investigation — or the Governor’s office, prosecutors, or the public to take further action.

“We have concluded our investigation and now our work is done,” said James. “As it relates to next steps, that’s entirely up to the Governor, the Assembly, and the public… We’re going to allow the chips to fall where they may.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D–Bronx) released a statement Wednesday saying the details were disturbing and gut-wrenching, and would make Cuomo not fit to hold office.

“The findings contained in the report are disturbing. The details provided by the victims are gut-wrenching. Our hearts go out to all the individuals who have had to endure this horrible experience. The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office,” Heastie said.

The Assembly’s Judiciary Committee along with other lawmakers and hired lawyers will do an “in-depth examination” of the findings with more to come soon, Heastie said.

“The report has been forwarded to the members of the Judiciary Committee as well as all members of the Assembly. We will now undertake an in-depth examination of the report and its corresponding exhibits with our Assembly counsels as well the legal firm we have retained to assist us,” the legislative leader said. “We will have more to say in the very near future.”

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D–Yonkers) repeated her demands for Cuomo to step down calling his behavior “unacceptable.

“As I said when these disturbing allegations first came to light, the Governor must resign for the good of the state,” said Stewart-Cousins in a statement. “Now that the investigation is complete and the allegations have been substantiated, it should be clear to everyone that he can no longer serve as Governor.”

The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

You can read the entire 168-page report by clicking here.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for further updates.