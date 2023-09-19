Cops still seeking speedsters who struck young girl in the Bronx last month

Security camera footage of the suspects cops say struck a young girl in the Bronx over the summer.

Cops are still looking for the speedsters they say struck a two-year-old girl with their e-bike in the Bronx late last month.

The girl was with her family inside Pelham Bay Park at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 26 when she was hit by one of two speeding two-wheelers, according to authorities. The youngster suffered lacerations, bleeding and pain to the right leg as a result of the incident.

The suspects fled the park both on e-bike and on foot, police said, while the toddler was taken by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

New security camera footage released Monday shows four potential suspects atop of what appear to be electric bikes. The group is being sought for questioning in regards to the incident.

