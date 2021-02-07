Disputes left two men shot dead in the Bronx on Saturday night: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives in the Bronx are investigating a pair of separate, deadly shootings in a span of two hours on Saturday night.

Both shootings, though unrelated, appeared to stem from disputes the victims had with their murderers, police sources reported.

The first homicide happened in Pelham Bay Park at about 7:08 p.m. on Feb. 6, where Dane Salmon, 22, was shot multiple times at the corner of Westchester Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard.

Officers from the 45th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Salmon, who lived on the Hutchinson River Parkway service road, with multiple bullet wounds to his upper body.

EMS units rushed Salmon to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cops are now looking for the alleged shooter, described only as a man in his 20s.

About two hours later, a 43-year-old man was found wounded by bullets near an apartment building at the corner of East 163rd Street and Eagle Avenue in Morrisania at about 9:14 p.m. on Feb. 6.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct located the victim, who had been shot multiple times in the torso. Paramedics rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about two hours later.

Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Law enforcement sources said the shooter, described only as a man, remains on the lam.

Anyone with information regarding either homicide is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.