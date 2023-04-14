Quantcast
Bronx

53-year-old man arrested for murder following brutal stabbing in the Bronx Tuesday: NYPD

Police tape at an undated crime scene.

A 53-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal stabbing that took place in the Morrisania section of the Bronx earlier this week, police said.

Karriem Duvall, a Bronx resident, allegedly stabbed Brian Wilson, a 53-year-old Harlem man, multiple times in the body at around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The incident took place in the vicinity of Boston Road and Cauldwell Avenue, according to police.

Police and EMS were called to the scene shortly after the attack. Wilson was transported to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Duvall also faces weapons charges, police said. 

