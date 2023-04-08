Suspect who bashed woman’s head against tree in Central Park still on the lam

The suspect who attacked a woman in Central Park this week and violently bashed her head against a tree remains at large, police reported.

On Friday night, the NYPD released a sketch of the brute sought for the horrific attack near the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir at about 5:55 a.m. on April 6.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator approached the victim, a 55-year-old woman, as she walked near the reservoir and engaged her in conversation.

Seconds later, authorities said, the brute went on the attack — assaulting the woman, and then banging her head against a nearby tree multiple times.

Following the violence, cops noted, the suspect fled from the reservoir and was last seen pedaling away on a CitiBike heading eastbound along the 86th Street Transverse.

The incident was reported to the Central Park Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to a local hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police described her attacker as a man with a medium complexion, standing about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds, with dark, close-cut hair and a blemish on the left side of his face. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.