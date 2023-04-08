Quantcast
Manhattan

Suspect who bashed woman’s head against tree in Central Park still on the lam

By Posted on
Sketch of suspect in Central Park assault
A sketch of the suspect sought for violently attacking a woman in Central Park on April 6, 2023.
Photo courtesy of NYPD

The suspect who attacked a woman in Central Park this week and violently bashed her head against a tree remains at large, police reported.

On Friday night, the NYPD released a sketch of the brute sought for the horrific attack near the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir at about 5:55 a.m. on April 6.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator approached the victim, a 55-year-old woman, as she walked near the reservoir and engaged her in conversation.

Seconds later, authorities said, the brute went on the attack — assaulting the woman, and then banging her head against a nearby tree multiple times.

Following the violence, cops noted, the suspect fled from the reservoir and was last seen pedaling away on a CitiBike heading eastbound along the 86th Street Transverse.

The incident was reported to the Central Park Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to a local hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Auxiliary officers at the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir in Central Park
Auxiliary officers on patrol at the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir in Central Park on April 7, 2023.Photo via Twitter/@NYPDCentralPark

Police described her attacker as a man with a medium complexion, standing about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds, with dark, close-cut hair and a blemish on the left side of his face. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

