Man cuffed, charged with murder, after fatal Bronx stabbing

A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a man was found stabbed to death in a Bronx building’s elevator room Saturday afternoon.
At around 3:24 p.m. on April 1, officers responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive male at 765 East 175th Street in Crotona Park East. Upon arrival, authorities discovered 52-year-old Andre Harry unconscious and unresponsive in the building’s elevator room, with a gruesome stab wound to the neck.
EMS responded and pronounced Harry dead at the scene. He lived just down the block from where he was killed, according to authorities.
Police arrested 34-year-old Ricardo Nieves Sunday in connection to the killing. He is charged with murder.
Cops did not disclose any potential motives or connections Nieves might have had to the victim.
While murders remain down boroughwide in the Bronx, homicides are up slightly in the Bronx’s 48th Precinct, where cops say Harry was killed, according to Police Department data. As of March 26, when the most recent data is available, there were seven reported murders in the area — up from five during the same time last year.