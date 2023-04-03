Man cuffed, charged with murder, after fatal Bronx stabbing

A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a man was found stabbed to death in a Bronx building’s elevator room Saturday afternoon.

At around 3:24 p.m. on April 1, officers responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive male at 765 East 175th Street in Crotona Park East. Upon arrival, authorities discovered 52-year-old Andre Harry unconscious and unresponsive in the building’s elevator room, with a gruesome stab wound to the neck.