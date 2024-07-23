Bronx cops seek Citi Bike-riding gunman who fatally shot man in botched robbery

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in the Bronx are still searching for the Citi Bike-riding killer who fatally gunned down a man feet from his home during a robbery gone bad early Tuesday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to law enforcement sources, 28-year-old Idriss Cherifelfarissy was outside of his home 176th Street and Mohegan Avenue in Crotona just before 3 a.m. on July 23 when a gunman wearing a black hooded sweatshirt approached him.

Cops believe the assailant attempted to rob Cherifelfarissy, however, something went awry and he ended up shooting the victim in the head, leaving him bleeding out on the sidewalk.

Sources with immediate knowledge of the incident report that the suspect rifled through the victim’s pockets as he lay dying on the ground, then fled on a Citi Bike southbound along Southern Boulevard.

Officers from the 48th Precinct responded to the incident. Cherifelfarissy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have saw what happened to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.