Bronx creep tried to sexually assault woman in Crotona Park: NYPD

A Bronx creep who tried to force a woman into performing a sex act on him at Crotona Park on Friday morning remains at large, police reported.

The NYPD released on Saturday morning video footage of the deviant behind the attempted sexual assault, which occurred inside the park at about 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 18.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect approached the victim, a 39-year-old woman, as she sat on a park bench and engaged her in a brief conversation before walking away.

Moments later, cops said, the perpetrator returned, exposed himself to the woman, and attempted to force her into performing oral sex on him.

Police said the victim managed to get away from the creep, who then fled out of the park in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 42nd Precinct. EMS brought the woman to St. Barnabas Hospital for a medical evaluation.

The NYPD described the suspect as a man with a light complexion with short curly hair and facial hair; he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black sandals.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.