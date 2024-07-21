Another big Bronx drug bust nets four arrests, $10 million in illegal cannabis and other drugs

The New York City Sheriff’s Office and the NYPD performed a massive drug bust in the Bronx overnight, seizing about $10 million worth of illegal substances and arresting four people.

According to sources at the New York City Sheriff’s Office, a joint task force that included the NYPD and the Department of Consumer and Workers Protection (DCWP) raided 516 Timpson Place in Mott Haven at around 1:30 a.m. on July 21. The law enforcement agency reports that they helped uncover a multi-million dollar illicit drug operation that made, processed, and even distributed products laced with narcotics.

The joint task force discovered the illegal business after receiving several community members complaining about unlawful marijuana sales.

It was the second major sting that the Sheriff’s Office and the NYPD conducted in the Bronx in less than a week, amid the ongoing “Operation Padlock to Protect,” a citywide effort to take down unlicensed cannabis vendors.

On July 17, law enforcement agents raided two shops in Throggs Neck, on the eastern side of the Bronx, seizing more than a million dollars in illegal products.

“We want to thank the community for their participation! It’s thanks to the community complaints that we are able to accomplish our mission set by Mayor Adams, Operation Padlock to Protect,” Sheriff Anthony Miranda said to amNewYork Metro in a statement following Sunday’s Mott Haven raid. “Locations such as this one is a pariah in our community. They endanger our youth and endanger our community by distributing unregulated products. Our enforcement efforts will continue, and we will adjust to the changing criminal methods.”

The Sheriff’s Office stated that they uncovered approximately 1,300 pounds of cannabis flowers and pre-rolls, and 200 pounds in psychedelic mushrooms, mushroom edibles and concentrate. Law enforcement agents reported that the products were stacked and lined along multiple shelves.

“This is a very sophisticated operation,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry said in a video posted to the NYPD’s X page.

Authorities also reported that a large portion of the products were packaged like candy and marketed toward children. Several firearms, including a shotgun and a handgun were also recovered.

Charges are pending against the four unidentified individuals arrested during Sunday morning’s raid. Police have not yet released their names. The investigation remains ongoing.