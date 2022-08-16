Bronx man arrested in shooting that claimed life of New Jersey man: NYPD

Cops cuffed a Bronx man in connection to a neighborhood shooting that claimed a man’s life in July.

Cesar Santana, 27, was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting 19-year-old Travis Griffiths, of Saddlebrook, New Jersey.

According to police, at 4:25 a.m. on July 22, Griffiths pulled in front of 402 Claremont Parkway in a 2020 Toyota Camry. At this time, Griffiths was allegedly approached by Santana and the two got into a verbal dispute.

The argument turned physical and when Griffiths tried to drive away, Santana allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Griffiths in the head. Santana then allegedly fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Following the shooting, Griffiths got out of the car and fell to the ground. Paramedics rushed Griffiths to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he ultimately died of his injuries on July 27. His death has since been ruled a homicide.

Santana was arrested on Aug. 15 and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.