Bronx man found fatally shot, search for shooter continues: NYPD

Bronx detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man early on Monday morning.

Police said the unidentified victim was found mortally wounded at the corner of East Tremont and Marmion Avenues in East Tremont at about 4:05 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Officers from the 48th Precinct made the gruesome discovery. Police sources said the victim was unconscious and unresponsive, and shot multiple times in the torso.

EMS rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity pending family notification.

According to information on the Citizen app, cops were said to be looking for a suspect seen fleeing westbound on East Tremont Avenue after the shooting occurred. However, police sources did not immediately confirm those details.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.