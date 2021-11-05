Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in a Bronx apartment building.

Authorities say that at 1:44 a.m. on Nov. 5, the NYPD responded to a call regarding an unconscious man inside 1290 Rodman Place. Upon their arrival, officers found a 39-year-old man lying in the second floor hallway with gunshot wounds to his torso.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.