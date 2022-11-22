Bronx man shot at gas station, crashes while fleeing and dies at hospital: cops

Bronx detectives continue to search for the suspects who fatally shot a 29-year-old man at a gas station on Monday afternoon.

The victim managed to flee the scene in his vehicle and drove more than four miles away from the location before crashing into several parked cars, and succumbing to his injuries.

Law enforcement sources said the victim took a bullet to his back at the Gulf gas station located at 70 Major Deegan Expwy. at about 4:50 p.m. on Nov. 21. The motive and circumstances leading up to the shooting are not yet known, police sources reported Tuesday.

After being shot, cops said, the victim drove his black Toyota Camry away from the Gulf gas station and headed southbound through local streets. He ultimately struck multiple parked cars and flipped over his ride in front of a C-Town supermarket at 2891 Sedgwick Ave. in Kingsbridge Heights, about four miles south from where he had been shot.

Officers from the 50th Precinct responded to the scene of the crash and found the wounded victim. EMS rushed him to NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.