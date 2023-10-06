Bronx man shot multiple times in cold-blooded execution: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Bronx detectives are seeking the suspect who shot and killed a man on Thursday night.

Police said the homicide happened at about 8:29 p.m. on Oct. 5 at 985 East 174th St. in Charlotte Gardens, a mixed-use building with a storefront on the ground floor and apartments above.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the victim, a 47-year-old man, at the location shot multiple times about his body. Police sources did not specific whether the victim had been shot inside or outside the location.

EMS rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

An NYPD spokesperson, contacted Friday morning, did not provide information about a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspect involved.

Through the first nine months of 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 42nd Precinct had reported 27 shootings, equal to the number of shootings tallied at the same point in 2022. Murders, however, are up this year, from 5 in 2022 to 9 so far in 2023.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation into Thursday’s killing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.