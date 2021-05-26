NYC SHOOTINGS: Six shot, one dead, in five separate Bronx incidents

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Gunshots rang out across the Bronx between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, leaving one dead and five others injured in numerous, separate shootings.

Detectives are still looking for the shooter who shot a 31-year-old man to death at the corner of East 178th Street and Arthur Avenue in Belmont at about 6 p.m. on May 25.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim took multiple gunshots to his torso after engaging in a dispute with an unidentified person at the location.

Police sources said several men opened fire on the suspect, then fled inside a Chevrolet Trailblazer that sped away northbound along Arthur Avenue.

Officers from the 48th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case, police said.

Nearly three hours later, two men were shot at the corner of Home and Fox Streets in Longwood at about 8:20 p.m. on May 25.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his torso and left forearm, and a 22-year-old man shot in the back.

Police do not yet know the circumstances that led up to the double shooting. Sources familiar with the investigation said the victims have, thus far, been uncooperative with detectives.

EMS transported both victims to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man is lucky to be alive after being shot twice in the head along Story Avenue near Rosedale Avenue in Soundview at about 9:30 p.m. on May 25.

Law enforcement sources said the victim was walking through the area when an unidentified shooter approached him and pulled the trigger. The victim was hit twice in the ear, with one of the shots existing the base of his skull, cops said.

Somehow, the victim managed to flag down officers from the 43rd Precinct at the scene. EMS units rushed him to Jacobi Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

Police did not have a description of the shooter at this time. No arrests have been made.

Nearly two hours later, a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg during a robbery near the corner of Sedgwick Avenue and West 229th Street in Kingsbridge Heights at about 11:19 p.m. on May 25.

According to authorities, an armed robber approached the victim and attempted to take his watch and his fanny pack. During the robbery attempt, the suspect shot the victim in the left knee, then removed the property and fled the scene in a black Acura.

Officers from the 50th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS brought the victim to a local hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Finally, detectives are investigating the shooting of a 35-year-old man in front of a home at 1102 Sherman Ave. in Concourse at about 1:05 a.m. on May 26.

Officers from the 44th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found the victim at the location with a gunshot wound to his right leg. Police sources said the victim has been uncooperative in providing detectives with details about the events leading up to the shooting.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

