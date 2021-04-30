NYC SHOOTINGS: Brooklyn teen slain near school, Bronx man shot on street

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Gun violence claimed two more victims in Brooklyn and the Bronx on Thursday as the surge in shootings across the five boroughs continues.

A 17-year-old boy was gunned down on East 21st Street in Midwood, Brooklyn at about 2:43 p.m. on April 29.

Officers from the 70th Precinct found Devonte Lewis, 17, of Shore Parkway in Brooklyn with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and hand across from the TEAM Charter School.

EMS units rushed Lewis to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police sources said two Black men were seen fleeing the location shortly after the shots rang out. According to sources, they had attempted to flee inside a BMW sedan, but abandoned their ride at the scene.

Detectives have yet to obtain a possible motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation.

Bronx detectives, meanwhile, are looking for the shooter who struck down a man in a hail of bullets in front of a Morrisania apartment building on Thursday night.

Police said Ramel Moore, 32, took multiple gunshots to his torso in front of 1229 Franklin Ave. at about 9:20 p.m. on April 29.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that Moore had been involved in a dispute with an unidentified male foe just before the shooting happened.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics rushed Moore to Lincoln Hospital, where he died a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Also in the Bronx, a 21-year-old man is recovering after being shot in both legs in Morrisania early Thursday morning, law enforcement sources said.

Officers from the 44th Precinct found the wounded victim in front of 1048 Findlay Ave. at about 1:41 a.m. on April 30. EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

Cops are now looking for the shooter, who was seen wearing an orange ski mask, authorities said.

Finally, detectives in Manhattan are seeking the gunman who shot a 17-year-old boy in West Harlem early Thursday morning.

Police said the victim took a gunshot wound to his left thigh at the corner of Amsterdam Avenue and West 134th Street at about 1:50 a.m. on April 30. EMS brought him to Harlem Hospital for treatment.

The incident was reported to the 30th Precinct. No arrests have been made, and police have yet to ascertain a motive for the gunfire.

Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.