Bronx man fatally stabbed on street, then collapses at his apartment building: cops

Bronx detectives continue to seek the suspect who stabbed a man to death on Friday afternoon.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct found Carlos Borbon, 21, with multiple stab wounds to his body inside his residence at 365 East 204th St. in Norwood, at about 5:32 p.m. on July 28.

Police sources familiar with the case said it’s believed Borbon was violently attacked two blocks from his home, but managed to make his way back to his apartment before collapsing.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain unknown and under investigation, law enforcement sources said.

EMS rushed Borbon to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

