Bronx man stabbed to death on sidewalk: NYPD

A 68-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Bronx late on Saturday night.

Officers from the 44th Precinct found the victim while responding to a 911 call in front of an apartment building at 1386 Ogden Ave. in Highbridge at about 11 p.m. on Sept. 4.

Police said the victim was located unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk. EMS responded and transported him to BronxCare Health System in an effort to save his life.

Upon arriving at BronxCare Health System, law enforcement sources said, medical workers removed numerous layers of clothing from the victim and found that he head two stab wounds to the rear of his left leg.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, police do not yet known the motive for the man’s murder, nor have they obtained a description of the suspect. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.