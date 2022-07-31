Seduced and betrayed: Bronx men left naked, bound and robbed in online hotel hookups gone bad, cops said

Five men who came to Bronx hotels looking to hook up with an online date this month wound up getting robbed, bound with tape and left naked by a trio of armed robbers, according to police.

The NYPD released on Sunday morning images of the three bawdy bandits behind the risqué robberies, which occurred at five different motels around the Boogie Down between July 7 and July 26.

Prior to each caper, cops said, the male victim connected with an alleged female via Facebook and agreed to meet up with them at a motel.

Upon arriving at the rendezvous point, police noted, the man met a female suspect, who let him into a hotel room and instructed him to take a shower. While the victim showered, cops said, the female perpetrator let in two cohorts, a man and a woman — and the trio then ambushed the victim after he exited from the shower.

Authorities said two of the suspects displayed guns and threatened to shoot the victim. The three perpetrators then worked together to bind the man with duct tape and remove his personal property, including cash and cellphones.

They also stole the victim’s clothing for good measure, police reported, and fled the location to parts unknown.

These robberies occurred at the following dates, times and locations around the Bronx:

At 6 p.m. on July 7 inside the Wheeler Hotel Bronx, at 1162 Wheeler Ave., involving a 31-year-old man.

At 12:40 a.m. on July 16 at the Crown Motor Inn, located at 3320 Boston Road, involving a 31-year-old man.

At 3 p.m. on July 17 inside the Friendly Motor Inn, at 1119 Gun Hill Road, involving a 48-year-old man.

At 8:30 p.m. on July 24 at the Van Cortlandt Motel, located at 6393 Broadway, involving a 46-year-old man.

At 11 p.m. on July 26 inside the Sheridan Hotel, at 1440 Sheridan Blvd., involving a 45-year-old man.

None of the five men involved in the robberies suffered serious injuries, police reported.

The NYPD described one of the female suspects as being a 25-year-old, heavy set woman with a medium complexion, standing about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds, with black hair and tattoos on both arms while wearing glasses. Police believe she is the one who initiated contact with each victim via Facebook prior to the robberies.

The second female suspect, police said, is a 40-year-old, heavy set woman with a medium complexion and black hair, standing about 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

Finally, their male cohort was described by police as a 25-year-old man with a medium build, a dark complexion and black hair, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.