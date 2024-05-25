Bronx detectives probe deadly shooting, question person of interest

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx detectives are questioning a person of interest connected to a deadly shooting on Friday evening.

Police said Marcus Henderson, 37, was gunned down at his home at 1825 Topping Ave. in Mount Hope at about 5:57 p.m. on May 24.

Officers from the 46th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Henderson with a gunshot wound to his right leg. EMS rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died a short time later.

The person of interest was located during the preliminary investigation and taken into custody for further questioning. Charges against this individual are pending the results of the ongoing inquiry, police said.

The 46th Precinct has seen 10 homicides year to date through May 19 — a nine-fold increase from the same point in 2023 (just 1), according to the most recent CompStat report. Shootings are also up 62.5%, with 13 reported year-to-date in 2024, up from 8 tallied at the same time last year.