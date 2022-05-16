Detectives are looking for the suspect behind a deadly Bronx shooting on Sunday evening connected to a dispute at a baseball game being played in a local park.

Police said the homicide happened at about 7:43 p.m. on May 15 in the vicinity of Rogers Place and Dawson Street in Foxhurst, a few steps away from Bill Rainey Park.

Officers from the 41st Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found Gabriel Ramirez Gomez, 27, of Melrose Avenue in Melrose, shot in the chest and victim. They also located a second shooting a victim, a 43-year-old woman who had been grazed in her right leg.

Based on a preliminary investigation and eyewitness information, police determined that Ramirez Gomez was involved in a dispute inside Rainey Park stemming from a baseball game that took place there at the time.

Moments later, authorities said, Ramirez Gomez pulled out a gun and fired it multiple times. He then hopped on a moped, operated by another individual, and fled out of the park.

That’s when an unidentified suspect pulled out a firearm and opened fire on Ramirez Gomez, fatally striking him, law enforcement sources said.

The woman grazed by a shot was not connected to the ball game dispute, police noted; she had been sitting on a nearby park bench when she was hit.

EMS rushed both victims to Lincoln Hospital, where Ramirez Gomez died a short time later. The woman was listed in stable condition there.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.