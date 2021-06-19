NYC SHOOTINGS: Bronx man slain in dice game, four others take bullets citywide

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

One man died and four others were wounded in a series of separate shootings across the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens early Saturday morning, police reported.

The fatal shooting happened in the South Bronx, where an unidentified man was killed during an apparent “dice game gone bad” just before 2 a.m. on June 19 in front of 571 Southern Blvd, law enforcement sources said.

Officers from the 41st Precinct, in responding to a 911 call at the location, found the victim unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds about his body.

EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

Police sources said the victim had been involved in an apparent illegal dice game at the location. Specific details about what led up to the shooting remain unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made in the case. Police are looking for a suspect described only as a Black man in his 20s.

Earlier on Saturday morning, two people were shot outside the Butler Houses public housing complex at 1428 Webster Ave. in Claremont Village at about 12:41 a.m. on June 19.

Officers from NYPD PSA 7 and the 42nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found a 30-year-old man shot in the head and torso and a 28-year-old woman shot in the right arm.

EMS rushed the male victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Paramedics brought the woman to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

It’s not clear, at this point in the ongoing investigation, what led up to the double shooting, police sources said. No arrests have been made in the case.

Meanwhile, in Brooklyn, detectives are questioning a 23-year-old man in connection with the shooting of a 24-year-old woman inside an apartment early Saturday morning.

Cops said officers from the 75th Precinct found the woman unconscious and unresponsive, shot in the right side of the chest, inside a second-floor dwelling at 582 Jerome St. in New Lots at about 2:13 a.m. on June 19.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the man and woman appeared to have been playing with the firearm when it suddenly went off and struck the woman. It’s not known, as this point, who was holding the gun when the shot was fired.

EMS units rushed the woman to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Charges against the 23-year-old man are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, police said.

Finally, cops in Queens are looking for the suspects who shot a 32-year-old man in the right leg near the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 132nd Street in Richmond Hill at about 2:38 a.m. on June 19.

EMS rushed the victim to nearby Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Police said, however, that he’s been uncooperative with 102nd Precinct detectives looking into the case.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.