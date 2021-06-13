Shooter sought for slaying man near church in the Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in the Bronx are looking for the gunman who shot a 41-year-old man to death and injured a 28-year-old woman in a double shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at about 2:37 p.m. on June 12 near the corner of Prospect Avenue and East 166th Street in Morrisania, adjacent to St. Anthony of Padua Church.

According to law enforcement sources, the unidentified shooter, wearing dark clothing, arrived on the scene and took aim at the 41-year-old man, whom police identified as the intended target. The perpetrator fired numerous rounds, which struck the victim multiple times about the body.

Cops said a 28-year-old woman was also grazed by several fired shots in the arm and leg. Sources familiar with the investigation said she was not connected to the victim in any way, but happened to be a bystander in the wrong place at the wrong time.

After opening fire, authorities said, the perpetrator fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 41st Precinct responded to the location after receiving a call about the shooting. Upon arrival, they found the 41-year-old man conscious but not responsive.

EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The injured woman was also taken to Lincoln Hospital for treatment of her graze wounds, cops said.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation. Police sources said the victim had a prior criminal history which included several arrests, the most recent of which occurred in 2019.

So far, no arrests have been made in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the murder or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.