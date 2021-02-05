Armed thief wanted for robbing man inside a Bronx apartment building | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for a thief who robbed a man in his Bronx apartment building.

Authorities say that at 11:27 p.m. on Jan. 6, a 34-year-old man was in the lobby of his apartment building, located at 1018 Hoe Avenue. As the man walked up the stairs to his apartment, an unknown man approached him from behind, pulled out a silver and black handgun and said “Give me your money.”

In fear of his safety, the victim handed over his Aldo bag, which contained $1,700 in cash, an iPhone 12 Max, a Samsung Galaxy 8, a Samsung tablet and AirPods. The suspect then fled the location in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect:

The suspect is described as an adult man with a dark complexion and a medium build. He was last seen wearing an all gray sweatsuit with a black surgical mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.