NYC SHOOTINGS: Three men slain on Bronx and Queens streets

Detectives in the Bronx and Queens are investigating three deadly shootings in the boroughs between Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the first shooting happened in the Bronx at about 4:11 p.m. on June 11 near the corner of Crimmins Avenue and East 141st Street in Mott Haven.

Officers from the 40th Precinct, in responding to a report about the shooting, found the 36-year-old male victim unconscious and unresponsive adjacent to an apartment building at 593 Oak Terrace. The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds about his body.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation, but sources familiar with the case said police believe it may be gang-related.

EMS units rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Later on Friday evening, at about 10:45 p.m. on June 11, a 29-year-old man was gunned down for unknown reasons in front of a home on Quencer Road near Dunkirk Street in St. Albans, Queens.

Officers from the 113th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a shooting at the location, found Wayne Joseph, who resided on Lucas Street in St. Albans, with gunshot wounds to his torso and right thigh.

EMS units rushed Joseph to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have not ascertained a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the gunman involved. No arrests have been made.

Finally, a 30-year-old man was shot to death near the corner of Avenue St. John and Fox Street in the South Bronx at about 5:51 a.m. on June 12.

Officers from the 41st Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an unconscious male, found the victim shot multiple times in his back.

EMS units rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld the man’s identity, pending family notification.

So far, police have made no arrests in the case — nor have they determined a possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding any of the homicides can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.