NYC SHOOTINGS: Staten Island man dead, several injured in citywide shootings

One man is dead after he was shot in Staten Island on Wednesday evening, while several others were injured in citywide gunfire.

Authorities say that at 4:10 p.m. on April 28, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a past assault at 10 Palmer Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found 24-year-old Luis Ramirez at the scene, which was his home, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS rushed Ramirez to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Over in the Bronx, several men were injured in a series of shootings that took place on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. At 7:45 p.m. on April 28, a 26-year-old man was heading toward 170 Street subway station to meet his cousin. When he was going down the stairs, he heard a loud pop and felt pain in his foot. The victim went home and his wife later called 911, where authorities found that the victim had been shot in the right foot.

Two more men were injured in separate nearby shootings in the Bronx. At 11:55 p.m. on April 28, a 35-year-old man was standing in the lobby of 300 East 158th Street when an unknown man came in and fired multiple shots. The victim was struck in the right hand, left ear and chest. Less than an hour later, at 12:25 a.m. on April 29, a 26-year-old man was shot in the left hand at 416 East 137th Street. Both victims were taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. At this time, it is not clear if the two shootings are connected.

In Queens, at 11:40 p.m. on April 28 two men, aged 26 and 29 years old, were in a dispute near Rockaway Parkway and 134th Street with an unknown man who pulled out a gun and started shooting. The 26-year-old man was hit in the lower back while the 29-year-old man was shot in the stomach. The suspect, described as a Black man wearing all blue clothing, fled the scene on foot. The victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital.

Over the border into Brooklyn, at 1:42 a.m. on April 29 two men, aged 25 and 33 years old, were inside a vehicle parked at 502 Williams Avenue when they were approached by a group of unknown men. One of the men pulled out a gun and started to fire at the two, striking the 25-year-old in the shoulder and hand, and grazing his head. The 33-year-old victim suffered lacerations from flying glass. The 25-year-old was taken to Brookdale Hospital.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings. The investigations remain ongoing.