NYC SHOOTINGS: Eight men in the hospital as bullets fly in Brooklyn again | amNewYork

Brooklyn was the epicenter of the city’s gun violence between Saturday night and Sunday morning, as eight people were shot in four separate incidents over 12 hours, police reported.

That included a daytime mass shooting in Gowanus in which four men were shot and wounded outside an apartment building at 574 Warren St. at about 4:06 p.m. on Dec. 12.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made in the case. Detectives were said to be looking for a burgundy Hyundai sedan seen fleeing the location after the shots rang out.

But just as detectives in Gowanus began their investigation into the shooting, shots rang out at a car wash in Kensington, where a suspect opened fire on a 27-year-old man.

At about 5:34 p.m. on Dec. 12, police reported, an unidentified perpetrator shot the victim in the back outside the Giant Car Wash Detail Center at 664 Coney Island Ave. Law enforcement sources said the armed suspect was seen fleeing in a silver sedan that headed southbound on Coney Island Avenue.

Officers from the 66th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Paramedics brought the victim to Maimonides Medical Center for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Later on in the evening, two men were shot in East New York, cops said.

The incident happened at 11:27 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the corner of Crescent Street and Stanley Avenue. Police reported that a 35-year-old man was shot in the right hip, while a 39-year-old man at the location was grazed in the left leg by a bullet.

Cops said the pair heard shots and felt pain, then realized they were shot. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Officers from the 75th Precinct responded to the incident. Both victims were rushed to Brookdale Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Finally, a 31-year-old man was shot in the foot outside the Red Hook Houses at 30 Bush St. in Red Hook at about 4:18 a.m. on Sunday morning.

As in the East New York incident, authorities said, the victim told police that he heard shots, felt pain and realized he had been wounded.

Members of the 76th Precinct responded to the scene. EMS took him to Methodist Hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injury.

No arrests have been made in the cases, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.