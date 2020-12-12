NYC SHOOTINGS: Pair wounded in Upper West Side drive-by, two take bullets in Brooklyn & Bronx | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for the suspects behind a drive-by shooting on the Upper West Side on Friday afternoon that injured two men who worked for a food delivery organization.

Detectives are also investigating two early-morning shootings in Brooklyn and the Bronx on Saturday.

Four people inside a black Chrysler minivan unloaded bullets within the courtyard of the Amsterdam Houses at 216 West 64th Street at about 12:21 p.m. on Dec. 11, injuring two men, cops said.

The flurry of shots rang out mere blocks away from cultural icon Lincoln Center, prompting an array of police cruisers to block off the area.

According to police sources, a 41-year-old man was shot in the back while a 33-year-old man was hit with a bullet in his left arm during the drive-by shooting this afternoon.

EMS transported both men to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition.

WABC-TV reported that the 41-year-old bystander was delivering food for the West Side Campaign Against Hunger, an organization that attempts to alleviate hunger by providing healthy food options and supportive services for the community when this act of kindness was abruptly halted in its tracks with a hail of bullets.

Officers from the 20th Precinct remained on the scene for hours after the shooting, canvassing the area for evidence. Members of the Technical Assistance Response Unit were also spotted connecting to security cameras in hopes of identifying the perpetrators from the footage.

The majority of officers left Lincoln Center at about 4:30 p.m. Friday while a small cluster remained just outside of the Amsterdam Houses in order to continue gathering intel. It has not been determined if the two victims shot were the intended targets.

This investigation is still ongoing.

As for the Saturday morning shootings, the first occurred in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, at about 5:50 a.m., when a 20-year-old man took a bullet to his left leg while sitting inside a vehicle parked in front of an apartment house on Chestnut Street between Ridgewood Avenue and Fulton Street.

Paramedics rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening. Police sources said he is being uncooperative with members of the 75th Precinct Detective Squad investigating the matter.

No arrests have been made thus far, authorities said.

About 10 minutes later, a 28-year-old woman was shot in the arm in the rear of a home on Holland Avenue near East 212th Street in the Olinville section of the Bronx at about 6:01 a.m. on Dec. 12.

Detectives are looking for an unidentified suspect, described only as a Black man, who was seen fleeing the scene in an unknown direction after the shot rang out.

Officers from the 47th Precinct responded to the scene along with EMS. The victim was brought to Jacobi Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. Police sources said she is not cooperating with detectives investigating the case.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.