NYC SHOOTINGS: Man shot in the hallway of a Brooklyn apartment building | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 21-year-old man was the only one shot yesterday in Brooklyn in what was termed as another quiet evening in the five boroughs after months of shooting mayhem – with hopes that this is a new trend of non-violence, officials said.

There were also no people shot the night before, officials hoping that this trend continues into the weekend that is expected to be more temperate and is expected to bring out more people onto the streets. However, this is expected to be tempered by more residents sheltering indoors as COVID-19 fears resurge in the boroughs.

In the latest shooting at 2 p.m. Thursday, a 21-year-old man was shot in the left ear in what police from the 75 Precinct and PSA#1 say was an attempted robbery in the hallway of 1209 Loring Avenue, part of the Louie Pink Houses, a NYCHA development in East New York Brooklyn.

The victim told police that three young men, ages not specific, demanded his property on the fifth floor of the building. When he refused, he was shot in the ear before they fled. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

One man was later taken into custody after a brief stand-off and was being questioned in the attempted robbery. Police said no charges have been filed as yet.

Several instances of shots fired were reported city-wide, but no other people were wounded last night into this morning.

Police seek information

The NYPD is trying to identify two young people who are wanted for questioning in connection to a shots fired on Oct. 22 in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

Police from the 77th Precint say that at 8:52 p.m., in front of 1331 Park Place, the unidentified people fired a gun several times in the vicinity of bystanders on a public sidewalk. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident. The shooters fled on foot northbound on Schenectady Avenue.

Surveillance video of the two people wanted for questioning was taken from the vicinity of the incident location, after the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these individuals or any other shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.