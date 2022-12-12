City teams up with AT&T and Digitunity to hand out laptops to families experiencing homelessness

Mayor Adams’ administration announced a partnership with AT&T and Digitunity on Saturday to donate 2,500 laptops to families experiencing homelessness in New York City.

At the Evergreen Shelter in the Bronx, Mayor Adams appeared with Judy Cavalieri, Vice President and General Manager of AT&T New York, to promote the initiative.

“Access to reliable internet and computers are no longer a luxury, but a necessity,” said Adams. “These tools are vital to succeeding in school and work, and staying connected as a society.”

“Bridging the digital divide is at the heart of building a more equitable city,” Adams continued, “And I thank AT&T and Digitunity for their collaboration and generous donation of laptops to New York City’s most vulnerable families.”

According to DigitalBridgeK12, the research arm of EducationSuperHighway, it is estimated that over 254,000 public school students in New York City lack access to reliable internet service, computers or the skills needed to benefit from the online world, an issue known as the “digital divide.”

“The digital divide is a real issue, especially here in New York,” said Cavalieri, “and we’re so privileged to play a role in helping to bridge that divide for all who need it.”

The Adams administration recently came under fire for canceling what was known as the New York City Internet Master Plan.

Despite this, Department of Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins stated, “We are committed to overcoming this digital divide and ensuring that all students have access to the devices and resources that are critical to academic success.”

“The need is real; we know there is a gap in online learning,” continued Cavalieri.

“In New York City, 2,500 computers are being donated to these families in DHS shelters,” stated Cavalieri. “That’s in addition to the 1,500 we’ve already donated this year.”

Administration officials thanked AT&T for their donations and called on other local service providers to join the effort.

“Sprint, Cricket, where are you?” said Ingrid Lewis-Martin, Mayor Adams’ chief advisor. “We need to ensure that our young people have access.”

Cavalieri also noted that AT&T has “committed to donating $2 million nationally to help in this fight.”

“We’re partnering with [Digitunity] nationally so we can make donations of computers to help the digital literacy of students who are underrepresented across the nation,” Cavalieri said.

“You can count on us to continue to be a partner [in this effort].”