Deadly Bronx shootings: Woman and man killed in separate early-morning murders

Bronx detectives are investigating a pair of separate shootings early on Saturday morning that left two people dead.

Police said the first incident happened at about 12:21 a.m. on Aug. 27 in the area of East 170th Street and College Avenue in Claremont.

Officers from the 44th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the victims — believed to be boyfriend and girlfriend — located inside a Honda CRV at the intersection.

Law enforcement sources said a 37-year-old woman seated behind the wheel had been shot in the head, while a 43-year-old man in the front passenger seat took a bullet to his leg.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, sources familiar with the case said. It’s believed at least one individual shot at the pair before fleeing the scene.

EMS rushed the woman to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

The injured man, meanwhile, was listed in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital, authorities said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, cops said.

About three hours later, a man was killed and two others were seriously injured when gunfire erupted in Mount Hope on Saturday morning, police said.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that police took a person of interest into custody shortly after the deadly shooting.

According to law enforcement sources, the trio were shot during a dispute at the corner of East Burnside Avenue and Grand Concourse at about 3:50 a.m. on Aug. 27.

Officers from the 46th Precinct, upon responding to a call about the shooting, found 22-year-old Joshua Thomas, of Olinville Avenue, shot in the head. EMS brought him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cops also located two other wounded men at the scene: a 25-year-old man shot in the left leg, and another 22-year-old man wounded in the torso. The 22-year-old man was listed in critical condition at St. Barnabas Hospital, while the 25-year-old man is also hospitalized there, but in stable condition.

During the investigation, police apprehended the person of interest, a 22-year-old man, and brought him to the 46th Precinct stationhouse for further questioning. Charges against him are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding either deadly shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.