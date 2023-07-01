Girl, 5, recovering at Bronx hospital after being shot while sitting inside car

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 5-year-old girl is recovering at a Bronx hospital Saturday after being shot in the back on Friday night, police reported.

Detectives, meanwhile, continue to seek the suspect who fired the stray shot near the corner of East 214th Street and White Plains Road in Olinville at about 7:03 p.m. on June 30.

According to law enforcement sources, the girl was hit while she sat inside a car with her father.

Officers from the 47th Precinct responded to reports of the incident. Police said they took the girl themselves to Montefiore Medical Center, where she’s listed in stable condition.

As of Saturday morning, police sources had yet to disclose a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of any suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through June 25, according to the most recent CompStat figures, the 47th Precinct recorded a 29.2% decline in shootings year-to-date, from 24 in 2022 to 17 today. The number of shooting victims also fell, from 25 to 20.