Second man cuffed in connection to Bronx shooting that left man dead

Another man was taken into custody in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in the Bronx last month.
According to police, at 10:35 p.m. on Sept. 18, officers responded to a 911 call regarding an assault inside an apartment at 3400 Wickham Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 26-year-old Wayne Leon lying unconscious and unresponsive in the hallway with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
EMS rushed Leon to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The incident has since been described as a robbery gone wrong.
Police arrested 30-year-old David Mattison on Sept. 22. He was charged with murder, manslaughter, assault burglary, criminal possession of a firearm, and two counts of attempted robbery.
On Oct. 12, police arrested 27-year-old Cintron Powell in connection to the crime. He was also charged with murder, manslaughter, assault burglary, criminal possession of a firearm, and two counts of attempted robbery.