Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Bronx

Second man cuffed in connection to Bronx shooting that left man dead

By
0
comments
Posted on
Photo via Getty Images

Another man was taken into custody in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in the Bronx last month.

According to police, at 10:35 p.m. on Sept. 18, officers responded to a 911 call regarding an assault inside an apartment at 3400 Wickham Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 26-year-old Wayne Leon lying unconscious and unresponsive in the hallway with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. 

EMS rushed Leon to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The incident has since been described as a robbery gone wrong.

Police arrested 30-year-old David Mattison on Sept. 22. He was charged with murder, manslaughter, assault burglary, criminal possession of a firearm, and two counts of attempted robbery.

On Oct. 12, police arrested 27-year-old Cintron Powell in connection to the crime. He was also charged with murder, manslaughter, assault burglary, criminal possession of a firearm, and two counts of attempted robbery.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC