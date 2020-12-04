Two U.S. Marshals and police officer injured, suspect killed in Bronx shootout | amNewYork

Quantcast
Two U.S. Marshals and police officer injured, suspect killed in Bronx shootout

Bronx

Two U.S. Marshals and police officer injured, suspect killed in Bronx shootout

By
0
comments
Posted on
A massive police presence on Ely Avenue in Edenwald, the Bronx on Dec. 4, 2020 after three U.S. Marshals were injured in a shootout with an armed suspect who was killed in the exchange.
Photo by Dean Moses

Two U.S. Marshals and an NYPD officer are expected to recover from their injuries after they were shot in a gun battle with a suspected cop shooter in the Bronx on Friday morning, whom they killed in the exchange, according to reports.

The shootout happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 4 at a home at 4085 Ely Ave., near Edenwald Avenue, where members of the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Task Force came to execute an arrest warrant for the suspect connected to the shooting of a Massachusetts state trooper last month.

Cops said the suspect wouldn’t go quietly and opened fire on the law enforcement agents, who returned fire on the suspect, who later died at Jacobi Medical Center.

The injured deputy marshals and police officer are also being treated at Jacobi Hospital at this time, multiple media outlets reported. 

According to federal sources, one of the marshals was hit in the arm and the other agent was struck in arm and leg the leg. The NYPD officer was struck in the leg.

Police officials at the scene of the Dec. 4, 2020 shootout between U.S. Marshals and a suspected cop shooter in the Bronx.Photo by Dean Moses

Citing law enforcement sources, media outlets identified the dead suspect as Andre K. Sterling, whom the U.S. Marshals were pursuing in connection with the Nov. 22 shooting of a Massachusetts State Police trooper during a routine traffic stop in Hyannis.

The officer, Trooper John Lennon, in that incident was shot in the hand and treated for his injuries.

Check with amNY.com later for further updates on this story.

The Medical Examiner’s vehicle at the scene.Photo by Dean Moses
The Medical Examiner’s office arrives at the Ely Avenue shooting site.Photo by Dean Moses
NYPD detectives at the scene.Photo by Dean Moses

