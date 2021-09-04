NYC SHOOTINGS: Bronx man killed in drive-by gunfire at funeral service

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in the Bronx are busy investigating three separate deadly shootings in the borough between Friday night and Saturday morning — including a drive-by shooting during a funeral service.

The most ghastly of the three murders occurred in Parkchester on Friday night, where a 37-year-old man was killed and a 27-year-old man was injured when shooters rolled up to a crowd attending the funeral of a murder victim and opened fire.

Detectives are now investigating a possible link between the shooting and gang activity in the borough.

Law enforcement sources said the crowd gathered outside the Parkchester Funeral Home, located at 1430 Unionport Road, at about 7:08 p.m. on Sept. 3 attending services for Demetry Aristole, 29, who was gunned down on Aug. 27 at the corner of 137th Street and St. Ann’s Avenue in Mott Haven.

As the service was in progress, sources familiar with the case said, the unidentified shooter pulled up to the location in a gray Chevrolet Equinox and began firing into the crowd. Some of the funeral attendees apparently shot back at the vehicle as the gunman fled the location.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct, in responding to shooting, found Leshaun Whitefield, 37, of Frederick Douglas Boulevard in the Bronx shot in the chest. The 27-year-old victim, meanwhile, took a bullet to his right leg.

EMS rushed both victims to Jacobi Hospital, where Whitefield died a short time later. The 27-year-old man was listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, police said.

Two more slain

Meanwhile, investigations continue into two other murders in the Bronx between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The most recent murder happened at 2:54 a.m. on Sept. 4, when a 55-year-old man was gunned down near the corner of Boston Road and Palmer Avenue in Edenwald.

Officers from the 47th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the victim wounded in the chest and right leg.

Police did not provide details as to a possible motive for the murder, or a description of the suspect.

EMS rushed him to Jacobi Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

On Friday night, a 28-year-old man was shot to death at the Edenwald Houses, authorities said.

Law enforcement sources said Dennis Neal, 28, of Nereid Avenue in the Bronx took a fatal bullet to his chest in front of an apartment house at 1137 East 229th Drive South at about 8:38 p.m. on Sept. 3.

Witnesses reported to police that they saw a Black man wearing black clothing and Nike sneakers running away from the scene in an unknown direction seconds after the shots rang out.

It’s unclear, however, what led up to the shooting, police said.

Officers from the 47th Precinct and NYPD PSA 8 responded to the shooting. Paramedics rushed Neal to Montefiore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in either case, cops said.

Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.