Two suspects sought for deadly stabbing on Bronx street

Cops in the Bronx are looking for two men involved in a deadly stabbing on Friday night.

Law enforcement sources said Jesse Jackson, 35, of Mount Vernon was knifed in the neck and back during a confrontation with the two suspects in front of a home on East 227th Street off Barnes Avenue in Edenwald at about 6:58 p.m. on July 30.

According to police, the two unidentified men confronted Jackson at the location for reasons that remain unknown at this time.

The confrontation turned bloody, authorities said, when one of the suspects pulled out a knife and attacked Jackson. Seconds later, they bolted from the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 47th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call at the location, found Jackson unconscious and unresponsive. EMS units rushed him to Montefiore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police had no further details about the two suspects, whom they described only as Black men. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.