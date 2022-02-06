Heated dispute leads to Bronx shooting that killed man, cops said

A 31-year-old man was killed Saturday night in a Bronx shooting stemming from a dispute, police sources said.

Authorities stated that the shooting happened at about 8:52 p.m. on Feb. 5 in front of an apartment building a 1236 Virginia Ave. in Parkchester.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call regarding an individual shot, found the 31-year-old victim at the location with a bullet wound to his head.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the victim had been involved in an argument with the unidentified shooter, who subsequently pulled the trigger on him and fled in an unknown direction.

EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

A firearm was recovered from the crime scene, cops said.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police reported.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.