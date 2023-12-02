Man in Bronx dies after head-butting EMT in bizarre incident: cops

A Bronx man head-butted an EMT during an emergency call and later died of his injuries on Dec. 1, 2023.

The NYPD is investigating a bizarre Bronx incident in which a man head-butted an EMT on Friday morning, and later died at a local hospital.

Police said the trouble began at about 10:21 a.m. on Dec. 1, while EMS responded to a call for help at 595 Prospect Ave. in Mott Haven.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that the unit was working to assist a 49-year-old man in distress. During the episode, authorities said, the man delivered a head-butt to a 33-year-old male EMT on scene, giving himself a head injury in the process.

EMS then rushed the injured 49-year-old man to Lincoln Hospital. Officers from the 40th Precinct responded there after being notified of the incident, and placed the man in custody as he underwent medical treatment.

However, police reported, the man died at the hospital a short time later. His identity has been withheld, pending family notification.

The case was presented to the NYPD Force Investigation Division for further examination. The unit is normally responsible for investigating incidents involving the use of police force.