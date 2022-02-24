Man in custody after woman is found in Bronx apartment with slashed throat

A man is in custody after a woman was found with her throat slashed in a Bronx apartment.

According to police, at 7 a.m. on Feb. 24 officers responded to a 911 call regarding an assault inside an apartment at 2091 Arthur Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found a 24-year-old woman inside the bedroom, unconscious and unresponsive, with a slash wound to her throat.

Paramedics rushed to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A 27-year-old man was also found at the scene with a slash wound to his throat and was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition. He was later taken into custody with charges pending. A box cutter was recovered at the scene.

At this time, it is not clear what the exact relationship was between the suspect and the victim, however a spokesperson for the NYPD stated that the incident took place during a domestic dispute. The investigation is ongoing.