Dead on the 19th floor: Man gunned down taking out trash in Bronx apartment building

Bronx detectives are looking for the shooter who gunned down a 38-year-old man in a high-rise apartment building on Wednesday night.

Police said the incident happened on the 19th floor of the Morrisania Air Rights NYCHA Development, a public housing building at 3073 Park Ave., at about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Sources familiar with the case said the victim appeared to have been attacked by the shooter as he was taking out the trash. The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation.

Officers from the 44th Precinct and NYPD PSA 7, in responding to a 911 call about shots fired, found the victim in a hallway with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS rushed the man to Lincoln Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Police sources did not have a possible description of the shooter responsible for the murder. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.