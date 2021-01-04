Mayor declares March 23 special election to fill Torres' former Bronx City Council seat | amNewYork

Quantcast
Bronx

Mayor declares March 23 special election to fill Torres’ former Bronx City Council seat

Council member Ritchie Torres leaves his 15th district seat open as he begins his historic congressional term for the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY COUNCIL/ JEFF REED

Bronx residents will vote on March 23 to fill two new City Council vacancies, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

The special elections will fill the former 15th City Council District seat that was previously held by new Congressman Ritchie Torres, who began his tenure on Capitol Hill on Jan. 3, and the 11th District seat held by Andrew Cohen, who accepted a judgeship he was nominated for last year.

“This date, within the window allowed by the City Charter, will give residents the chance to make thoughtful and informed decisions about their representation,” de Blasio said, adding that “eligible Bronx voters can participate with early voting, in-person voting, or by returning an absentee ballot, and I encourage everyone to make their voices heard in these special elections.”

This news follows a previous Bronx special election from December where Kevin Riley replaced expelled councilman Andy King in the city’s 12th Council District.

